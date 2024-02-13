Celtic fairy Sith to be star attraction at Barnoldswick Festival of Arts and Crafts
and live on Freeview channel 276
International sculptor Gordon Banks will conjour his latest folklore-based creation live on the Town Square Stage during the Festival.
In Celtic lore, a Sith (a Gaelic word pronounced Shee) is a fairy or hill. Following the festival, Shee will join existing supernatural sculptures at the town's Sculpture Trail and stand astride the Pennine watershed looking out from Letcliffe Hill towards her Celtic homeland in the west.
Gordon will be contributing an entertaining commentary to his on-stage sculpting of Barnoldswick's latest landmark as part of the day-long 'Love Barnoldswick' event. His Sith won't be the only fairy involved with the festival though, as the town's Yarn Fairies have an exhibition of their crocheted postbox toppers. The day includes family-friendly workshops with Gawthorpe Textiles Collection and craftspeople.
The festival also features a town-centre trail to view twelve shop window paintings based on Barnoldswick's busy calendar of events. Children following the trail will receive a reward when they complete their tour around the town. Little hands will be able to help with a 'Love Barnoldswick' silk painting, weave willow and get crafty with other hands-on creative activities.
A Makers' Market will fill town-centre streets and visitors will be invited to view Barnoldswick's permanent public art installations in the centre and at the Letcliffe Park Sculpture Trail.
Barnoldswick's Festival of Arts and Crafts gets underway at 10am on Saturday February 17th. The day is one of a trio of winter events organised by Barnoldswick Town Council and funded by the Government's UK Shared Prosperity Fund. The final event is 'Barnoldswick In Wonderland' on March 23rd.