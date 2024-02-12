Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organisers of the fund-raising for the big black dog’s arrival in town, are working in partnership with Clitheroe Chamber of Trade and Commerce.

A spokesman said: “The whole town is thrilled that ‘Dandy the Dog’ is on its way back, and we are now confident he will be in position on Railway Road by the steps down to Booths supermarket this spring.”

Sculptor Marjan Wouda of Darwen said: “Everyone is really pleased that this fantastic project is taking off. We have just scored 111 backers, with businesses, local organisations and people living far and near, keen to see this sculpture realised for the town centre.”

Marjan Wouda gives Dandy his black finish at Castle Fine Art Foundry workshop in Liverpool

She has had her work displayed all over the world and has handled commissions for the rich and the famous and for major companies. As well as offering the sculpture a brilliant location on their land, Booths have pledged £5,000 towards its installation.

Sir Edwin Booth said: “My family has a history in Lancashire stretching back over 200 years and we value the heritage of our county. It is our hope that the story of Dandy will provide interest and enjoyment to local families and visitors.”

It is also great news for local schools as they will each get an education pack with ideas to use the sculpture as a springboard into projects across the curriculum. Any funds raised beyond the core goal of the crowdfund will allow schools and groups working with young people to take up the offer of a free workshop.

Another one of the major backers is Houldsworth and Hall.

John Houldsworth said: “It's going to be a wonderful centrepiece not only for Clitheroe, but the whole Ribble Valley. We know how much interest Dandy will bring to Clitheroe. We are grateful for the opportunity to champion the crowdfund.”

Other major backers are: Anderton Bosonnet Estate Agents, Hargreaves Contracting, Clitheroe Town Council and the Civic Society.