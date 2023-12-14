A spectral dog with a dark past, intertwined with the legendary story of the Pendle Witches, is returning to Clitheroe for the first time in more than 400 years.

Dandy was known in those days as a ‘familiar’ – a supernatural entity or spiritual guardian who assisted witches in their practice of magic. His master, James Device was hanged together with nine others in 1612.

Internationally renowned sculptor and Lancashire folklore lover Marjan Wouda, who has lived in Darwen for over 20 years, reckoned it was time Dandy returned to Clitheroe and created a two metres-high sculpture in black steel ready for his return.

She and others are raising funds to ensure that Clitheroe will have a permanent reminder of the Pendle Witches which is such an important part of local folklore.

Internationally renowned sculptor and Lancashire folklore lover Marjan Wouda with her Dandy the dog sculpture which is coming to Clitheroe

Residents and businesses of the town and the Ribble Valley are invited to “help him appear” through supporting a crowdfunding campaign which aims to attract significant backing from the Lancashire Culture and Sport Fund.

Booths Supermarket has offered a great location for it and have set aside £5,000 towards the sculpture’s installation. Besides securing the sculpture for the town and covering all expenses related to the installation, the crowdfund will pay for an education pack to be distributed to local schools, an unveiling event in May and publicity material to make sure tourists will come to seek it out.

The www.spacehive.com/clitheroestory crowdfund team, made up of local enthusiasts working in partnership with Clitheroe’s Chamber of Trade and Commerce, will host an event at the Platform Gallery from lunchtime on Saturday (December 16th), to which the public is invited. Here they can view the original paper maquette, meet the artist, and explore related drawings, prints and sculptures.

Marjan said: “Lancashire has inspired me with its wonderful landscapes and story-lore characters ever since I moved here. Clitheroe and Pendle is where Dandy’s story resonates most strongly.”

Dandy is one of three steel pieces in steel, currently on view at Wyresdale Park in the Forest of Bowland.

Lucy Greenhalgh, president of Clitheroe’s Chamber of Trade and Commerce, said: “It will create a buzz, attract visitors, and add to our pride in Clitheroe. It will present the town as a place of history, creativity and of the imagination.”

Clitheroe Town Council also backs the spirit of the proposal. Leader Mark French said: “This is such an imaginative project. Marjan has created a beautiful and innovative sculpture. I'm also pleased that the town now has a tangible reference to its connection to the Pendle Witches story and I would love it to be included as a new part of the Witches Trail.”

Katherine Rodgers, arts development officer for RVBC: “To have a new sculpture of this quality in Clitheroe town centre by a respected artist will be great. It will increase residents’ pride in the area and represent the wealth of creativity we have here in the Ribble Valley.