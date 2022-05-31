Running until June 12th, the magical augmented reality story-trail is an immersive time travel around Buckingham Palace, visiting story points in order.

At each stop, children can learn a few facts from each decade of Her Majesty’s reign. Located around Charter Walk there are seven magical characters on a day trip from Buckingham Palace. Each stop along the way, families can scan unique QR codes with their smartphones, learn more of the story and take hilarious selfies with the character in AR.

The shopping centre management, alongside Burnley BID’s Entertainment, have planned plenty of events for the weekend.

Charter Walk Shopping Centre in Burnley is ready to celebrate this unprecedented anniversary marking Her Majesty’s 70 years of service

Charter Walk’s Jubilee Celebration will take place on Saturday between 10am to 4pm. The Vintage Swing Thing, a cross-genre band, will make an appearance and perform current bops in 40s style alongside classics. For the entertainment of the little ones, a walk about princess will make an appearance which will be an interactive experience for children and an opportunity to learn how to be courteous.

Debbie Hernon, Charter Walk Shopping Centre manager said: “It will be fantastic to see the people of Burnley out in force again to enjoy our centre celebrations. The picnic area in Market Square will be an excellent addition to the centre where visitors can soak up the sounds of the band and spend time with friends.”

From May 30th until June 5th, a part of the Charter Walk’s square will be converted into a picnic area, allowing people to sit back and enjoy in comfort the Jubilee festivities whilst indulging in some decadent treats. Head over to the Burnley Artisan Market on June 4th to enjoy freshly baked goodies, street food, handcrafted jewellery and more.

Furthermore, there will be more entertainment provided by Burnley BID on Saturday. A royal set-up will be installed, allowing people to get the perfect selfie featuring a snow globe, a throne, sceptre and more.