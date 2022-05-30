Gatherings will take place at Gisburne Park Estate over the weekend of Saturday 20th and Sunday August 21st.

A star-studded line-up includes Roger Sanchez, Ibibio Sound Machine, Children of Zeus, Crazy P, House Gospel Choir, Craig Charles, wellness guru Davinia Taylor, chef Steven Smith plus poets, a pool party and goat yoga.

Set amidst the sublime grounds of Gisburne Park, with flowing rivers, a wildlife sanctuary, and ancient forests, Gatherings will lead in a new era of cultural events for the historic Lancashire estate.

The Gatherings Festival is coming to the Gisburne Park Estate this summer

Gisburne Park Estate, the originators of the successful 2021 summer pop-up events, have created an eclectic two-day festival for curious minds. The inaugural Gatherings at Gisburne festival launches on Saturday 20th August - Sunday 21st August 2022 and invites guests to gather for a weekend of cultural indulgence, with music, multiarts, fabulous feasts, and a sanctuary for wellbeing.

For cultural tribes with curious minds, Gatherings will take place across the 1,000-acre historic private estate and will see an inspired line-up across the weekend. Where roaming rivers and rhythms meet, the River Valley Main stage nestled in the woodlands will include live acts and DJ sets from Ibibio Sound Machine live / Roger Sanchez (club classics set) / Crazy P live / Craig Charles / Children Of Zeus Live / House Gospel Choir live / Horse Meat Disco / Greg Wilson / PBR Streetgang / Homoelectric DJs / Hot Gorilla Records DJs / Moodymanc and more.

A weekend of wonderment flows through to exceptional dinners and feasts featuring award- winning chef local chef Steven Smith– plus a VIP pool party, Village Green with immersive theatre games, The Peacock Tales lounge with poets Chris Jam and Griot City, Ribble Valley folklore tales, Mad Hatters Tea Party, Hindelinis Jazz Café, and for those looking for a rejuvenation experience there’s ice bathing, IV drips, goat yoga and more alongside wellness expert and influencer Davina Taylor.

The new boutique festival is set in the ancient and mythical landscape of Ribble Valley where the enchanting charm of the valley is told through the Gatherings weekend, where music, dance, theatre, art, poets, and storytellers all play their part

Gatherings takes inspiration from the Sika deer that are synonymous with the estate and have roamed the grounds for centuries, which owners Guy Hindley and his wife Amber are committed to protect. The antlers fall off the deer in spring and are ‘gathered’ in homage. The estate is now a wildlife sanctuary, the first Lancashire estate to pledge over 300 acres to rewilding.

Mr Hindley said: “We are excited to bring Gatherings to all. On the success of our pop-ups last year, we wanted to create an annual music and cultural led boutique festival in the North, on this historic estate that I grew up on.

"Gatherings is that – it’s the coming together of various tribes, creating a cultural melting pot - music, multi arts, immersive theatre, wellness experiences, pop up restaurants, glamping, and much more will all be happening throughout the weekend. And we have more plans to develop this beautiful estate’s Grade 1 listed mansion and to create a series of smaller events throughout the seasons.”