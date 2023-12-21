A Burnley singer is using the power of music to help impoverished children.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jess McGlinchey will host The Educate the Kids Ball with her friend Bev at Park Hill Barn in Pendle Heritage Centre, Barrowford, on Saturday, January 27th at 7-30pm.

The 25-year-old songstress will take to the stage as well as other live performers - Sean Toms, Simon Sims, and Josh Hindle – to help raise enough funds for school sport facilities for children in need in Kenya. Entertainment on the night will also include a raffle, games and a basket auction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jess is organising the event in support of the Educate the Kids charity.

Most Popular

Burnley singer Jess McGlinchey and her friend Bev, who will host The Educate the Kids Ball in Pendle.

“It’s been lovely to do something for such a great cause. Bev has been out to Africa a few times where the charity has built schools and orphanages, and provides daily meals to children. We got together and said let’s do something, let’s do a big fundraiser.

“The charity set up a choir in Kenya called Singing Children of Africa, which tours the UK. They were incredible. Their acapella music and dancing was fantastic. They had a concert and I sang a few songs. They came back out on stage and sang with me. It was a really memorable experience.”

An alumni of that choir is 28-year-old Simon Sims, who now lives in Glasgow where he busks. The singing sensation is also a star of The Voice and will be a special VIP performing at the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That means a lot after seeing the choir and his journey. We’ve kept in touch over the years. He’s come such a long way and is a lovely person as well. The judges on The Voice always say how smiley he is. He exuberates joy and that’s our main aim to create joy in the room at the ball.”

Anyone who would like to donate a prize or offer sponsorship for the event is asked to contact Jess on the Educate the Kids Ball page on Facebook. Alternatively, to donate money to the cause please go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-educate-the-kids-ball?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer