Aggz, also known as MC Roach and half of Tech house duo Hott Like Detroit, is living his dream after landing a life-changing gig in September as the MC for dance group Cappella, which has seen him rap to 14,000 people at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow and 8,000 in Romania. His glowing music career also boasts gigs at Creamfields and Ibiza's Eden and Hï - "the world's number one club".But the 37-year-old has never forgotten his fans in Burnley. To prove it, he’s bringing some of the biggest names in 90s dance, including Cappella, N-Trance singer Kelly Llorenna, and Sweet Female Attitude, to Penny Black's Back 2 My Era night for over 25s on Boxing Day, from 9pm to 4am.Talking about his time with Cappella, Aggz said: "It's been breath-taking. It’s blown my mind. I've gone from performing in venues of 100 people to arenas."Cappella were massive in the '90s when I was growing up. To tour with them has given me some star-struck moments. I've thought, 'Is this real?'"I want to shout out to my agent and manager, Exactia, plus NCB and co-singer Vikki [Waters], who's been amazing at helping me settle into Cappella."The MC has shared the stage with N-Trance, the Vengaboys, Sonique, Kelly Llorenna, and Sash! ("Encore Une Fois") as part of Cappella, the group behind hits like U Got 2 Let the Music, U Got 2 Know, and Move On Baby."I took my wife and friends to some of the gigs, and they were even more star-struck than me. Everyone’s made up for me and says I'm doing what I was destined to do."