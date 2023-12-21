Cappella rapper bringing live 90s club classics night featuring Kelly Llorenna and more to Burnley
and live on Freeview channel 276
Aggz, also known as MC Roach and half of Tech house duo Hott Like Detroit, is living his dream after landing a life-changing gig in September as the MC for dance group Cappella, which has seen him rap to 14,000 people at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow and 8,000 in Romania. His glowing music career also boasts gigs at Creamfields and Ibiza's Eden and Hï - "the world's number one club".But the 37-year-old has never forgotten his fans in Burnley. To prove it, he’s bringing some of the biggest names in 90s dance, including Cappella, N-Trance singer Kelly Llorenna, and Sweet Female Attitude, to Penny Black's Back 2 My Era night for over 25s on Boxing Day, from 9pm to 4am.Talking about his time with Cappella, Aggz said: "It's been breath-taking. It’s blown my mind. I've gone from performing in venues of 100 people to arenas."Cappella were massive in the '90s when I was growing up. To tour with them has given me some star-struck moments. I've thought, 'Is this real?'"I want to shout out to my agent and manager, Exactia, plus NCB and co-singer Vikki [Waters], who's been amazing at helping me settle into Cappella."The MC has shared the stage with N-Trance, the Vengaboys, Sonique, Kelly Llorenna, and Sash! ("Encore Une Fois") as part of Cappella, the group behind hits like U Got 2 Let the Music, U Got 2 Know, and Move On Baby."I took my wife and friends to some of the gigs, and they were even more star-struck than me. Everyone’s made up for me and says I'm doing what I was destined to do."
Aggz started his career at 16 when someone passed him a microphone in Great Harwood nightclub, Monroes. The teenager began spitting his own rhymes, just "messing about"."And the rest is history."I used to write lyrics in school lessons. I liked hip hop but my friend pushed me towards MCing in dance music."He became the weekly resident MC at Maximes, going on tour and earning gigs in Ibiza and America.When he received the call to join Cappella after his friend and N-Trance rapper, MC B, recommended him for the job, Aggz was "gobsmacked.""I wasn't expecting it. It was such a shock."Since then, I've performed at First Direct Arena in Leeds to 14,000, and we’re now working on new material and look to be as big next year as Cappella was in the 90s.”Outside of music, he added: "I've gone from job to job, but it's never worked out because of my music [coming first]. My daughter has severe epilepsy, and I'm her carer, so to tour on weekends and still be there for her during the week is amazing."Despite globe-trotting, Burnley still holds a place in his heart as he looks forward to a night of club classics featuring Northern talent Chester, Keefy, DJ-LP, and Big Kenny."The line-up is incredible, and Penny Black is classy. Burnley has old-school nights but not 90s classics, with singers performing live. So we'll bring something amazing and new to the town."Tickets are available on Skiddle or behind the bar.