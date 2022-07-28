Burnley Canal Festival returns to town with programme full of canalside delights

Taking place on Sunday, August 28, the festival will bring a dynamic celebration of Burnley’s peerless canal heritage to Finsley Gate Wharf and the surrounding towpath between 11am and 5pm.

Launched in 2012, the free Burnley Canal Festival has developed each year, steered by volunteers and supported by partners.

It hasn’t been held since 2019 due to the pandemic, but returns this year with vibrant performances and magical family activities, mixing canal traditions with contemporary performance, music, arts workshops and food.

Families will have the chance to paddle along the Leeds and Liverpool Canal, take a ride on the Waterbus, and walk along the towpath to see if they can spot the Golden Barge.

The Towpath Explorers have devised an exciting game trail for all the family as well, and there will be a host of arts and crafts activities.

A Burnley Canal Festival spokesman said: “We are also delighted to announce the festival partners who have made this year’s free event possible. New partners Finsley Gate Wharf Ltd celebrate their move into the spectacularly restored Wharf that has been part of Burnley’s canalside since the 18th Century.

“Once again the festival has received fantastic support from the Canal & River Trust and The Super Slow Way, who this year have included the festival in their Pennine Lancashire Linear Park pilot project, which is funded by the UK Government via the UK Community Renewal Fund. We thank them all for helping the festival remain a free event.

Laurie Peake, director of The Super Slow Way said: “The Super Slow Way is delighted to be supporting the ever popular Burnley Canal Festival this year, ensuring that it remains a free event for all to enjoy.

"Our Pennine Lancashire Linear Park pilot project has been looking at ways to get people visiting and using our wonderful Leeds and Liverpool Canal as well as seeing how they use it.