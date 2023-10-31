Britain's Got Talent finalist Steve Royle and Coronation Street star Andy Whyment special guests at Colne Christmas lights switch-on
and live on Freeview channel 276
The event on Saturday, November 25th will consist of a brilliant line up of festive fun including a giant snow globe, rodeo reindeer, snowboard simulator, face painting, donkey rides, Punch and Judy Shows, comedy magic shows, balloon modelling, Christmas crafts, letter writing to Santa, meet and greet with Buddy the Elf and Elf on the Shelf, performances from Oakenhoof Clog Dancers, performances from Burnley Silver Alliance Band, a visit from the Christmas Nutcrackers, children's rides and more.
There will also be a super array of entertainment, live on stage from 12pm including Taz Entertainments, live music with Sophie Stott and Tom Scothern, performances from Just Imagine UK, Stage Door Youth Theatre and a sneak preview of Jack and The Beanstalk panto.
The event will also see the return of the magical torch lit procession before the ultimate finale live on stage with special guests Andy Whyment and Steve Royle, followed by the fantastic firework finale.
Andy Whyment, best known for his role as the loveable character Kirk from Coronation Street has also starred in Heartbeat, Where the Heart Is, Dancing on Ice and BBC sitcom the Royle Family.
Andy is also an ‘I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!’ regular, having taken part in both the nineteenth series in 2019 where he came second and also ‘I’m a Celebrity… South Africa’ earlier this year.
In addition, comedian Steve Royle, finalist on Britain’s Got Talent, and BBC Radio Lancashire presenter, should provide plenty of laighs.
Nathan Cutler, Colne Town Council’s events officer, said: “Christmas in Colne is a much loved event for the people of Colne. The event brings the community together to start the festivities.
“We have a variety of free entertainment with something for everyone meaning people can have a free family day out without having to worry about the costs involved. We hope as many people as possible can join us for what will be a fantastic day.”
The event has also changed slighty in comparison to previous years with a new Christmas Village located inside The Fun House (formerly Earnies) which will feature more than 50 stalls, live entertainment and Santa’s Grotto.