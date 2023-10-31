Colne’s Christmas Light Switch On returns soon to kick start the festivities in Colne, with a wide variety of free family friendly entertainment, and something for everyone to enjoy.

The event on Saturday, November 25th will consist of a brilliant line up of festive fun including a giant snow globe, rodeo reindeer, snowboard simulator, face painting, donkey rides, Punch and Judy Shows, comedy magic shows, balloon modelling, Christmas crafts, letter writing to Santa, meet and greet with Buddy the Elf and Elf on the Shelf, performances from Oakenhoof Clog Dancers, performances from Burnley Silver Alliance Band, a visit from the Christmas Nutcrackers, children's rides and more.

There will also be a super array of entertainment, live on stage from 12pm including Taz Entertainments, live music with Sophie Stott and Tom Scothern, performances from Just Imagine UK, Stage Door Youth Theatre and a sneak preview of Jack and The Beanstalk panto.

The event will also see the return of the magical torch lit procession before the ultimate finale live on stage with special guests Andy Whyment and Steve Royle, followed by the fantastic firework finale.

Overview of Colne Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Andy Whyment, best known for his role as the loveable character Kirk from Coronation Street has also starred in Heartbeat, Where the Heart Is, Dancing on Ice and BBC sitcom the Royle Family.

Andy is also an ‘I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!’ regular, having taken part in both the nineteenth series in 2019 where he came second and also ‘I’m a Celebrity… South Africa’ earlier this year.

In addition, comedian Steve Royle, finalist on Britain’s Got Talent, and BBC Radio Lancashire presenter, should provide plenty of laighs.

Nathan Cutler, Colne Town Council’s events officer, said: “Christmas in Colne is a much loved event for the people of Colne. The event brings the community together to start the festivities.

“We have a variety of free entertainment with something for everyone meaning people can have a free family day out without having to worry about the costs involved. We hope as many people as possible can join us for what will be a fantastic day.”