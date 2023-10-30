Colne Primet High School 30 year reunion
A painstaking process to organise the reunion saw former pupil Lisa Ormrod, who came up with the idea, arrange a small committee to locate the school year.
The committee, comprising Lindsey Dillon, Lee Anderson and Rachel Crowther create a master list of former pupils who attended Primet from 1988 to 1993.
Lindsey said: “Out of 172 pupils on the original list, eight pupils have sadly passed away. Eventually 70 former pupils attended this event, as well as four teachers – Mr Raw, Mr Bruce, Mr Wilson and Mr Young.
“Some of the countries where the former pupils have lived included New Zealand, Australia, Indonesia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Cyprus, Norway, Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, Bermuda, Belize, USA and Canada.
“Funny memories included a dress rehearsal for Christmas Cracker – and falling off the stage into the orchestra pit.
“The event was a massive success and we also have an additional 30 or more ex pupils and staff on our social media pages that we have tracked down and made contact with.
“We had a professional photographer on the night and have some lovely photos when people see each other for the first time in 30 years. They are absolutely priceless.”
The reunion helped to raise money for Colne Citadel, a charitable community centre based in the heart of Colne town centre, whose main charitable aim is to prevent social isolation and improve wellbeing.