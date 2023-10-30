Campaigners fighting to restore the Skipton to Colne railway line say they are “encouraged” that rail minister Hugh Merriman has agreed to talk to Red Wall MPs to get the green light for restoring the strategic trans-Pennine route.

In a clearly scripted answer to a question from Hyndburn MP Sarah Britcliffe, Mr Merriman promised to meet MPs along the route to discuss progressing to the next stage of development.

SELRAP has been pressing ministers and MPs to make progress but has been blocked by a Treasury block on any new funding commitments.

SELRAP chairman Peter Bryson reacted to the news from Parliament, and said: “We are much encouraged to hear this announcement. It was a carefully worded question, but more importantly a rehearsed response and it surely means that, at last, East Lancashire will get some proper Levelling Up.”

SELRAP has worked closely with the Department for Transport and Network Rail to develop a sound business case for the Skipton to Colne project

But he went on to warn that East Lancashire needs more than words.

“We, SELRAP and the voters of East Lancashire, will be holding this Government’s feet to the fire.

“There will need to be some real progress to convince us that this isn’t just yet more hollow promises to East Lancashire and we look forward to working at pace with the minister and his Department for Transport to get on with linking East Lancashire to the jobs and opportunities of the ‘Powerhouse’ cities of Leeds and Bradford.”