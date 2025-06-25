Briercliffe Festival returns to Harle Syke this Saturday promising a full day of entertainment, live music and community spirit – all for just £5 entry, with kids going free.

The day begins at 11am with the much-loved parade from the Hare and Hounds. Growing bigger and better each year, it features floats, tractors, scooters, local groups, and plenty of colourful characters. A highlight once again will be the residents and staff of Oaklands Care Home, who return as main sponsors of the event.

Festival-goers can then head to the recreation ground for a wide range of attractions, including funfair rides, inflatables, craft and charity stalls, and performances from local dance troupes. Food and drink will be available all day, with offerings from River Farm Kitchen, Hidden Crêpes, wood-fired pizza, gelato and more. A fully licensed bar will also be open with cold drinks at great prices.

Briercliffe Festival takes place this Saturday.

Live music and entertainment

The festival stage will feature a full line-up of local talent and high-energy acts throughout the day, including:

DJ Kev Riley, returning with crowd-pleasing tunes.

The Vibe, covering indie favourites from Oasis to Tina Turner.

The Voy, made up of former members of Birdhouse, bringing singalong classics.

Jess McGlynchey, Pub Factor winner, delivering a powerhouse party set.

“All of us are excited for this year’s event,” said co-organiser. “We’ve got some brilliant live acts on again, as well as DJ Kev Riley. There’ll be live dancers, inflatables and a fairground to suit all ages. The parade always gets everyone in the mood – and with the weather looking good, we just can’t wait to see all the smiling faces down on the rec.”

Before and after the festival

The fun isn’t limited to the main festival site. The Hare and Hounds will host a pre-party from 11am, while families can keep the celebrations going at the Kiddy Kids after-party. For the grown-ups, both The Commercial and The Craven Heifer will be keeping the festival vibes going into the evening.