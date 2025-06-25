Witness Burnley's awe-inspiring 'Peace' engine at Queen Street Mill's Steam Days

A rare opportunity to see the world's last steam-powered weaving shed come to life is happening this week in Burnley.

Built in 1894, Queen Street Mill played a crucial role in Lancashire's cotton industry, which was a major driver of Britain's industrialisation. When it was at its peak around a century ago, the mill would have been a bustling hive of industry, filled with the pulsing clatter of hundreds of looms. At the heart of it all, stood Peace, the mill's formidable steam engine.

On Friday, June 27 and Saturday, June 28, visitors to Queen Street Mill will be able to see – and hear – this impressive sight for themselves as part of its highly anticipated Steam Days.

Peace engine at Queen Street Mill

During these special Steam Days, Peace will spring to life, driving the 16-ton flywheel that connects to the line shafts once responsible for operating more than 900 looms. Visitors will experience the thunderous roar and rhythmic motion of the machinery, transporting them back in time to the golden era of cotton production.

"The engine can power up to 1,000 looms in that one floor surface," said Peter Robinson, an engine technician for Lancashire County Council who has helped prepare Peace for her comeback. "You can imagine the noise when all of them were running, with all the leather belts flapping around. It would be very impressive. We still have over 300 looms now. The public will see it when they come and the engine is actually in steam."

This rare event marks the first time since 2022 that visitors will witness the awe-inspiring sight of Peace powering the historic weaving shed.

Originally called ‘Prudence’, the steam engine was renamed Peace after a devastating fire in 1918, as a mark of respect for the fallen soldiers of the First World War. At that time, the Lancashire textile industry was supplying fabric to markets around the world, with Queen Street Mill producing woven cotton on a vast scale.

A shot from the archives taken in 1979

The workforce, predominantly women and young girls, would have laboured tirelessly amid the deafening roar of machinery. The work was demanding, requiring skill, speed, and endurance, while communication relied on hand signals and lip-reading, as the relentless noise drowned out voices.

Peter said: "The weavers would have started at seven o'clock in the morning, work until about nine o'clock and then have about half an hour for their breakfast.

"We think they would have had about five looms each. They would have worked until twelve o'clock, had an hour for lunchtime, and they would be back to work in the afternoon until six o'clock at night.

"And the noise would be absolutely unbelievable."

County Coun. Matthew Salter, cabinet member for Education and Skills, said: “This is a rare opportunity to see Peace back in action, powering the last steam-powered weaving shed in the world as she would have done more than a century ago. This will be a remarkable sight that hasn’t happened since 2022, so I would encourage people to visit Queen Street Mill for a real glimpse into Lancashire's industrial past."

Demonstrations will take place for 20 minutes, every hour between 1pm – 3pm on June 27 and 28.