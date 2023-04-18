The Lancashire Women charity is hosting the cross Lancashire ride on Sunday April 23rd from 7-30am starting and finishing at Lowerhouse Cricket Club, Burnley.

Abigail Olde, fund-raising officer, said: “We have two amazing circular routes on offer this year, both of which provide riders a chance to challenge themselves with the choice of either a 60K or 100K ride.

"Whichever route chosen, riders will be fully supported by our team on the day to make sure it is fun and rewarding. Most importantly money raised from the event will go towards supporting women across Lancashire.”

On the day there will also be a performance from Red Rose Singers and drumming from Suko Samba.

