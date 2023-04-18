News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
29 minutes ago Greta Van Fleet announce huge tour - how to buy tickets
1 hour ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
4 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
4 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
5 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return

Bike ride from Lowerhouse Cricket Club for Lancashire Women charity

Two charity bike rides have been organised to begin and end at Lowerhouse Cricket Club.

By Dominic Collis
Published 18th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

The Lancashire Women charity is hosting the cross Lancashire ride on Sunday April 23rd from 7-30am starting and finishing at Lowerhouse Cricket Club, Burnley.

Abigail Olde, fund-raising officer, said: “We have two amazing circular routes on offer this year, both of which provide riders a chance to challenge themselves with the choice of either a 60K or 100K ride.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Whichever route chosen, riders will be fully supported by our team on the day to make sure it is fun and rewarding. Most importantly money raised from the event will go towards supporting women across Lancashire.”

Lancashire Women has organised a charity bike rideLancashire Women has organised a charity bike ride
Lancashire Women has organised a charity bike ride
Most Popular

    On the day there will also be a performance from Red Rose Singers and drumming from Suko Samba.

    Read More
    Townend Records in Clitheroe selling exclusive vinyl releases on Record Store Da...
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The charity offers women employment support, mental health and wellbeing support, money advice. It also has a Justice and Safety team who work with women in the justice system or women who face homelessness or domestic abuse.

    Related topics:LancashireBurnley