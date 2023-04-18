Bike ride from Lowerhouse Cricket Club for Lancashire Women charity
Two charity bike rides have been organised to begin and end at Lowerhouse Cricket Club.
The Lancashire Women charity is hosting the cross Lancashire ride on Sunday April 23rd from 7-30am starting and finishing at Lowerhouse Cricket Club, Burnley.
Abigail Olde, fund-raising officer, said: “We have two amazing circular routes on offer this year, both of which provide riders a chance to challenge themselves with the choice of either a 60K or 100K ride.
"Whichever route chosen, riders will be fully supported by our team on the day to make sure it is fun and rewarding. Most importantly money raised from the event will go towards supporting women across Lancashire.”
On the day there will also be a performance from Red Rose Singers and drumming from Suko Samba.
The charity offers women employment support, mental health and wellbeing support, money advice. It also has a Justice and Safety team who work with women in the justice system or women who face homelessness or domestic abuse.