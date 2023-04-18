Townend Records in Clitheroe is taking part in Record Store Day on April 22nd - an event which sees music lovers around the country trying to get their hands on exclusive vinyl releases.

Record Store Day releases are only available in person as the event is aimed at promoting independent retailers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the most sought-after releases of the 400 or so items this year include Taylor Swift's Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions; a boxset of David Bowie singles from the Sixties; a boxset of 10-inch John Lennon tracks and a 50th anniversary release of Paul McCartney and Wings' Red Rose Speedway album.

Townend Records, based in Clitheroe and Great Harwood, is taking part in Record Store Day

Paul McGowan, manager of Townsend Records, said: “Record Store Day is always special. It's a day which many music lovers and record collectors mark on the calendar and this year there are a wide variety of releases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will have people queueing from the early hours to be among the first in line when we open at 8am to try and get their hands on that record they really want.

“It's also a chance for music fans to come together and indulge their passion for music. We will be seeing many familiar faces who are regular customers throughout the year and also look forward to welcoming new customers to our shops.

“Vinyl has undergone a massive resurgence in the past couple of years. I think people appreciate the extra warmth you get in sound quality and they enjoy the physical side to record collecting.