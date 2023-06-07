Already, more than 12,000 people have signed up to the interactive physical activity game which has returned to Burnley, and together travelled 114,000 miles.

This year’s game has a double focus on going wild and there is the chance to plant trees and wildflower seeds with Burnley Council’s Greenspace and Amenities Team and Trees for Burnley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each 2,000 miles clocked up in the game by the community as a whole will mean that one tree will be planted; currently the total of miles means that 1,413 trees which will be planted in the local area after the game.

Sam, Lucy and Louane from Pendle Forest Orienteers play Beat the Street Burnley

Most Popular

Once again, this week in the Beat the Street game is themed “Go Wild” and there will be double points this weekend in parks and greens spaces all weekend.

Currently, Burnley St Stephen’s Primary School is at the top of the total points leaderboard; their 325 players have scored 362,350 points. Rosewood Primary School is in second place; their 702 players have scored 317,000 points and Burnley Brunshaw Primary School are in third; their 615 players have scored 179,350 points.

There are total and average points leaderboards for school, community, workplace teams and individuals with prizes for sports or book vouchers for the teams that top the tables at the end of the six-week competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beat the Street Burnley is orgnised by Together an Active Future, Burnley Borough Council, NHS Primary Care Networks, Canal and River Trust, and other partners. It is supported by the National Lottery via Sport England and is being delivered by Intelligent Health.

Eva and Emily from Rosewood Primary School

Dr Katie Clarke, Clinical Lead for Burnley West Primary Care Network, said: “We’ve decided to have two Go Wild weeks this time around as spending time walking in green space is so positive for mental health as well as physical wellbeing.”

Vicki Birch, participation health and wellbeing project manager at Canal and River Trust, added: “We’re hearing lots of lovely stories from Beat the Street players in Burnley who say that the game is helping them to walk or ride more often, to visit new places and to spend more time with their friends and family.”

Anyone of any age is invited to take part in the free game and you can still get involved for the remaining weeks. Just pick up a card from one of the distribution points listed at www.beatthestreet.me/ burnley ( or download the free Beat the Street app (players over 13), register, join a team and get playing!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More information is available at www.beatthestreet.me/burnley or @BTSBurnley

More than 10,500 people of all ages participated in the six-week competition from September and October 2021 and walked, cycled and rolled 80,346 miles.