The game has returned to Burnley after a successful six-week campaign in autumn 2021 where more than 10,500 people walked, cycled and rolled 80,346 active travel miles.

This time, the free, interactive game takes place until Wednesday, June 21st. Once again, there are prizes for the school, workplace and community teams that clock up the highest number of miles.

However, this time around, in partnership with Burnley Council’s Greenspace and Amenities Team and Trees for Burnley, teams will also win the opportunity to plant trees around the town.

Left to Right Blu Strettan (6) and Olivia Cougan (4) from Burnley

Also new for 2023, as well as playing the game with cards and Beat Boxes, players over the age of 13 can also download the free Beat the Street app to play the game on their phone.

Beat the Street Burnley has been brought to you through a local partnership including Together an Active Future, Burnley Borough Council, NHS Primary Care Networks, Canal and River Trust, and other partners. It is supported by the National Lottery via Sport England and is being delivered by Intelligent Health.

Paul Foster, deputy chief executive, Burnley Leisure and Culture, said: “We are very pleased to be able to bring Beat the Street back to Burnley and are delighted that the game is off to a great start.

“The game is an incredible opportunity to support children and their families to become active as a habit, through a fun and friendly competition and we’re delighted to introduce tree-planting this time around as helping people to appreciate trees and green spaces is so positive for mental health too.”

Vicki Birch, participation health and wellbeing project manager at Canal and River Trust, said: “We’re delighted that the game will give everyone of ages and abilities the opportunity to explore the area, to spend time together as a family and to enjoy walking, cycling and rolling outdoors in all the wonderful green spaces across our borough.”

