Burnley Town Hall was the setting for manager Vincent Kompany and his trophy-winning players who enjoyed a reception at the Burnley Mechanics before boarding two open-top buses that made their way through the crowds lining the streets en-route to Turf Moor.

It was a sight to behold as club legend Ashley Barnes was the first to be interviewed on the town hall balcony folllowed by skipper Jack Cork, player of the year Josh Cullen and Kompany.

Thousands lined the streets outside Burnley Town Hall for the Burnley FC Championship trophy parade on May 9th

Two huge screens were set up, on Manchester Road and in St James’s Street, to allow everyone a better glimpse of the action.