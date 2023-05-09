Thousands greet Burnley Football Club heroes on Championship football trophy parade
A sea of claret and blue rippled in the glorious spring sunshine of a Burnley evening as thousands flocked to the town centre to see their football heroes parade the Championship trophy.
Burnley Town Hall was the setting for manager Vincent Kompany and his trophy-winning players who enjoyed a reception at the Burnley Mechanics before boarding two open-top buses that made their way through the crowds lining the streets en-route to Turf Moor.
It was a sight to behold as club legend Ashley Barnes was the first to be interviewed on the town hall balcony folllowed by skipper Jack Cork, player of the year Josh Cullen and Kompany.
Two huge screens were set up, on Manchester Road and in St James’s Street, to allow everyone a better glimpse of the action.
The Clarets have reached promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt and the wave of optimism spilling onto the streets could well keep them there for many seasons to come.