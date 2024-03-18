Barnoldswick to turn into Lewis Carroll inspired 'Wonderland' at next free family event
Alice and the Queen of Hearts return to the town on Saturday with the Cheshire Cat and Mad Hatter. The Lewis Carroll characters will recreate a fantasy world in the friendly market town during a day of theatre, performance and dance.
Children will take elocution lessons with Alice at her tea-party, dance with the Mad Hatter, play croquet with the Queen of Hearts and listen to the Cheshire Cat's stories.
Families can also follow the White Rabbit Trail with a chance for children to be rewarded with an Easter egg.
Wonderland is the third and final trio of winter events staged by Barnoldswick Town Council, part-funded by the Government's UK Shared Prosperity Fund. The Wizarding World Ice Trail in January and February's Arts and Crafts Festival attracted thousands of visitors.
Barnoldswick's Wonderland adventure gets underway from 9am with a magnificent Makers' Market. Entertainment from Barnoldswick Brass Band begins during the morning.