Alice and the Queen of Hearts return to the town on Saturday with the Cheshire Cat and Mad Hatter. The Lewis Carroll characters will recreate a fantasy world in the friendly market town during a day of theatre, performance and dance.

Children will take elocution lessons with Alice at her tea-party, dance with the Mad Hatter, play croquet with the Queen of Hearts and listen to the Cheshire Cat's stories.

Families can also follow the White Rabbit Trail with a chance for children to be rewarded with an Easter egg.

Barnoldswick Wonderland

Wonderland is the third and final trio of winter events staged by Barnoldswick Town Council, part-funded by the Government's UK Shared Prosperity Fund. The Wizarding World Ice Trail in January and February's Arts and Crafts Festival attracted thousands of visitors.