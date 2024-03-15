Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A welcome return of Sabden Village Folk Panto Group after their last panto four years ago filled St Mary’s Hall in the Ribble Valley village with four nights of fun, laughter and excruciating puns as the magical tale of Cinderella unfolded to packed audiences.

Director Ben Parsons, playing the delightful Buttons, assembled an unforgettable ensemble of ghastly splendiferousness as Cinderella’s step-mother Baroness Hyacinth Hardup (Mark Woodward) and her chillingly awful daughters Caprice (Mark Capstick), Cezzandra (Ciaron Fitzpatrick) and Simone (Simon Capstick). Hapless Baron Horatio Hardup (Dominic Collis) didn’t stand a chance against their combined muscle.

Fairy Godmother Diane Collinson and musical director Annie Woodward wove the enchanting tale through a combination of rhymes and foot tapping music, giving both principals and the enthusiastic chorus chance to show off their talents.

The cast of Sabden Village Folk's Cinderella pantomime

Cinderella (Hannah Woodward) and her Prince Charming (Mia Edwardson) were ideally cast in their roles. It was Mia’s debut in pantomime and Hannah’s first leading role, and both excelled. No Prince Charming would ever find his girl without his faithful friend Dandini (Francesca Fitzpatrick) who had the character to perfection and was assisted loudly by the Chamberlain (Oliver McCullough).

Even more entertainment came from an unlikely pair of builders Bodge-it (Ronan Fitzpatrick) and Leg-it (Martin Shorter) and a wonderfully shy dancing horse Dobbin (Jill Wright and Brian Haythornthwaite).

The adult chorus consisted of Carolyn Bywater, Sam Edwardson, Jean Haythornthwaite and Margaret Parsons, and the junior chorus were Harriet Collinge, Grace Edwards, Ella Edwardson, Sophia Skellern, Seb Capstick and Dara Fitzpatrick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieron Parsons Jnr was the assistant musical director and choreography was by Hannah Woodward, Ben Parsons, Annie Woodward and Mark Woodward.

The musical numbers, dancing and singing, proved a hit with the packed out audiences.

The show was dedicated to the late amateur dramatic stalwart Dee Ellis (Bottoms) who encouraged and supported the panto group.