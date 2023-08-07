News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Barlick Beach returns this summer to recreate seaside family fun under marquee

Forget the Costa del Sol, Barlick Beach is back again these summer holidays to bring a sunny outlook to the children of Barnoldswick throughout August, whatever the weather.
By Dominic Collis
Published 7th Aug 2023, 10:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 10:44 BST

Hundreds of young Barlickers and friends have already turned out to enjoy donkey rides, story-telling, crafts and loads of other activities, as well as all the fun of the seaside – but under cover – brought in especially by Barnoldswick Town Council with the help of twenty tonnes of sand as well as beach toys, in the specially-erected marquee in the Town Square.

“So many families will not be going away this year,” said Chris Church, this year’s town council chairman.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: “Many more children will be stuck indoors unable to play out because of all this miserable weather.

Barnoldswick Town Council chairman Coun. Chris Church joins local youngsters to launch Barlick Beach 2023Barnoldswick Town Council chairman Coun. Chris Church joins local youngsters to launch Barlick Beach 2023
Barnoldswick Town Council chairman Coun. Chris Church joins local youngsters to launch Barlick Beach 2023
Most Popular

    “Or it’s just somewhere for the young ones to have fun while the grown-ups make use of the tables and chairs that are out on the Town Square every dry day.”

    Read More
    Free tai chi in Nelson's Victoria Park this August

    Just like most events organised by the town council throughout the year, Barlick Beach is always free for any accompanied children, whether they are locals or visitors to the town.

    The Beach attracts visitors from across the country and beyond. Families from Brighton and Berlin were among the first visitors this year.

    Barlick Beach is open daily until August 25th, with a programme of themed events each week.

    It is now 15 years since the first ‘Barlick Beach’ in Barnoldswick. Over the years, the summer event has grown from lasting just a week to a month full of family-friendly activities in the heart of the town.

    Related topics:Barnoldswick