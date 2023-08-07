Hundreds of young Barlickers and friends have already turned out to enjoy donkey rides, story-telling, crafts and loads of other activities, as well as all the fun of the seaside – but under cover – brought in especially by Barnoldswick Town Council with the help of twenty tonnes of sand as well as beach toys, in the specially-erected marquee in the Town Square.

“So many families will not be going away this year,” said Chris Church, this year’s town council chairman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Many more children will be stuck indoors unable to play out because of all this miserable weather.

Barnoldswick Town Council chairman Coun. Chris Church joins local youngsters to launch Barlick Beach 2023

Most Popular

“Or it’s just somewhere for the young ones to have fun while the grown-ups make use of the tables and chairs that are out on the Town Square every dry day.”

Just like most events organised by the town council throughout the year, Barlick Beach is always free for any accompanied children, whether they are locals or visitors to the town.

The Beach attracts visitors from across the country and beyond. Families from Brighton and Berlin were among the first visitors this year.

Barlick Beach is open daily until August 25th, with a programme of themed events each week.