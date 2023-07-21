The Mayor of Pendle, Coun. Brian Newman and Mayoress Mrs Lynne Newman will officially open the first event, to launch the ninth year of these free park sessions with Lighthouse. There will also be a performance by local Tribal Dance group North Winds, followed by free tai chi with David and Helena at 2pm.

Helena said: “This year’s theme is ‘Find Your Tribe’, so, we invited North Wind Tribal Dancers to help set the mood for getting together with like-minded people, moving together, and enjoying the outdoors, feeling healthy and having fun.

“Everyone is welcome to come along and try tai chi outdoors with us. You can do as much or as little as you want.”

Free tai chi in Victoria Park, Nelson

The Marsden Building Society will have goodie bags for the first 25 people to come to the launch, and Pendle Leisure staff will be available to give information about all the activities you can access at all their centres, with some goodie bags and free passes up for grabs for the early bird attenders.

More free sessions will be held on August 10th, 17th and 24th.

There are more than 20 benefits to learning tai chi, including improving your strength, balance, co-ordination, digestion, pain management, posture, relaxation and alleviating menopause symptoms.

Tribal Dance group North Winds

Free parking is available, there is disabled access and families are welcome. The Café and park with ducks and witches trail will also be open.