Nelson food business Chiefs Health Kitchen found guilty of food hygiene offences

The director of a Nelson takeaway has been fined in court over a number of food safety and hygiene offences.
By Dominic Collis
Published 20th Jul 2023, 13:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 13:28 BST

Raja Asim Hussain and Chiefs Health Kitchen pleaded guilty to 10 offences under the Food Safety and Hygiene (England) Regulations 2013 at Burnley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday July 13th.

The Leeds Road business was charged with 10 breaches of food hygiene regulations relating to cleanliness, training, temperature control, food storage and safety.

Mr Hussain was charged in his personal capacity for the same 10 offences.

Raja Asim Hussain and Chiefs Health Kitchen pleaded guilty to 10 offences under the Food Safety and Hygiene (England) Regulations 2013 at Burnley Magistrates' Court
Raja Asim Hussain and Chiefs Health Kitchen pleaded guilty to 10 offences under the Food Safety and Hygiene (England) Regulations 2013 at Burnley Magistrates’ Court
Chiefs Health Kitchen was fined £4,000, £1,500 costs and £1,600 victim surcharge – a total of £7,100.

Mr Hussain was given a £230 fine, ordered to pay £1,500 costs and a £92 victim surcharge – a total of £1,822.

Coun. Asjad Mahmood, leader of Pendle Borough Council, said: “Businesses which don’t operate within food safety regulations will not be tolerated.

“It’s vitally important that we protect customers from food businesses which put people’s health at risk.”

Coun. Mohammad Ammer, executive portfolio holder for Housing, Health and Wellbeing, said: “Our Environmental Health team works hard to ensure the public’s safety and are on hand to give businesses the advice they need to ensure that they are compliant with food law.”

Micky Duck, commercial team leader Environmental Health, added: “I encourage customers to be aware of the national food hygiene rating scheme and have a look at a venue’s score when eating out or having a takeaway.

“Choosing somewhere that has a score of three or more means you can be confident that at the time of the inspection it has met the requirement for safety and hygiene.”