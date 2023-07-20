Firearm, Class A drugs and £30,000 in cash seized in warrant at house in Burnley
Police officers seized a firearm, a significant amount of Class A drugs and £30,000 in cash when they executed a warrant at a house in March Street, Burnley, yesterday (Wednesday).
By Dominic Collis
Published 20th Jul 2023, 11:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 11:05 BST
Enquiries are ongoing to locate the resident of the premises who was not present at the time as officers now wish to speak to them.
Police confirmed the warrant was made possible by information provided by the community and encouraged residents to not tolerate drug supply in their neighbourhoods and to contact them with information.