Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Organisers of the 2023 Great British R&B Festival, Colne Town Council in partnership with Colne Blues Society, have announced a star studded line-up featuring 50 artists across three stages including the Pendle Hippodrome, The Exchange Project Stage and The Little Theatre Acoustic Stage.

Headlining the 2024 festival, which takes place over August Bank Holiday, will be multi-award winning guitar virtuoso, singer, songwriter, producer and band leader Matt Schofield and The Matt Schofield Trio; multi-award winning Irish guitarist Dom Martin & Band, hailed by many as the successor to the legendary blues/rock artists Rory Gallagher and fellow Belfast man Gary Moore; and described by many as "the finest female blues singer of her generation”, Kyla Brox & Friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of people are expected in Colne for the 2024 Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival

To date, Matt Schofield's appearance at The 2024 Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival will be a UK exclusive for 2024, while the performance from Kyla Brox will be part of an extremely special evening in the Pendle Hippodrome, with more details set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Also appearing at this year's festival are many legends of the blues scene including Chantel McGregor, The Norman Beaker Band and Ian Siegal, as well as exciting up and coming talent including The Cinelli Brothers, Demi Marriner and many more.

New to the event this year is the Little Theatre Acoustic Stage. The Saturday and Sunday evening sessions are being curated by the legendary Dr Tom Attah including performances from Katie Bradley, Beth Makariou, Chris Corcoran, Memphis D and more.

Colne Blues Society, who are programming the festival, have also showcased quality local talent in their exciting line up, including Fruitless Forest, Strange Brew and more!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dom Martin Kyla Brox and Matt Schofield will headline the 2024 Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival

Once again, this year's festival is being sponsored by main sponsors Barnfield Construction Ltd, with the North West based contractors, developers and investors proud sponsors of the highly successful event in 2023.

Full festival tickets are priced at £110, working out at just £2.20 per band over the weekend, while individual day tickets are also available, alongside camping tickets. All tickets can be purchased online here: https://www.bluesfestival.co.uk/tickets/

Alongside the two main venues, Colne Blues Society will also be programming the Official Fringe Festival which will see 150 performances across 15 Official Fringe venues, which are free to attend.

Nathan Cutler, Colne Town Council's Events Officer, said: "The festival is back and back with a bang! Colne Blues Society have put together another incredible line-up with some really exciting and exclusive performances to come!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Shackleton, Festival Coordinator at Colne Blues Society, said: "We are thrilled with this year's line-up. We have got a fantastic variety of artists performing across three great venues. We have got something for everyone! With the Great British R&B Festival and the Official Fringe, this is one of the best value music festivals in the UK and we can't wait to welcome everyone to Colne for another memorable weekend.