Burnley Live 2024: Everything you need to know ahead of town centre festival
Taking place over the May Day Bank Holiday weekend – May 3 to May 6 – the event will feature performances from a range of acts across town centre venues, including a specially erected stage outside Mojitos and Remedy in Ormerod Street.
Local independent businesses will be showcasing their handmade creations at the Artisan Market on Saturday from 10am until 4pm, while a selection of Burnley Market stall holders will be selling ‘Festival Food for a Fiver’ on the Saturday as well.
Saturday will also see Charter Walk come to life with the mesmerising tribal beats of Ta Tanka, the soulful acoustic melodies of Lewis Brindle, and an appearance from Darth Vader and his Stormtroopers.
Who’s playing at Burnley Live?
Ormerod Street Main Stage (brought to you by Mojitos and Remedy)
Saturday: Soul Gravy, Steve Gidley, Bad Habits, Revolver, The Safe Band, Biscuit Bros.Sunday: Jodie and the Piano Man, Feng-Shui, Three Phase Band, Supernova, The Vibe, Roadkill Revival.
Inn on the Wharf
Friday: Down To The Wire.
Sunday: Shyster.
Penny Black
Friday: Fleetwood Shack
Saturday: Locomoco Events
Sunday: Reckless Romance
The Loom
Friday: Kindred
Saturday: Neon Kandi
Sunday: The Mash Up Men
The Swan
Saturday: Hunkerdown, DJ Chris Byrne
Sunday: The Antic, DJ Chris Byrne
Big Window
Friday: Karaoke with DJ Kori
Saturday: Jean Pasquill, DJ Danny Mac
Sunday: Amy Hannam, DJ Kori
Monday: Vinny Mac, DJ Danny Windle
The Kestrel Suite
Friday: Elvis impersonator
The Coal Yard
Saturday: Meat Loaf tribute
Sunday: Cher and Dolly tribute, Freddie Mercury tribute, Spice Girls tribute.
The Royal Dyche
Sunday: Feng-Shui
The Electric Circus
Saturday: Batfest – May The Fourth Be With You. Doors open 3pm: PAN AM Smile, Kombucha Mushroom people, Callis, DJ Kramella, Elta (Classy Drag), Hot Pink Sewage, Felicia, Nascent, DJ Jango Kett.
Sunday: Batfest – Revenge Of The Fifth: Doors open 6pm: Guest DJs, All Hail Hyena, Chip Shop Bull.
The Palazzo
Saturday: The Dantones
Sunday: Jon Penn
Hidden
Sunday: Fluidz
Check individual venues’ Facebook pages for timings and ticket information (if required).
