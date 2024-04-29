Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taking place over the May Day Bank Holiday weekend – May 3 to May 6 – the event will feature performances from a range of acts across town centre venues, including a specially erected stage outside Mojitos and Remedy in Ormerod Street.

Local independent businesses will be showcasing their handmade creations at the Artisan Market on Saturday from 10am until 4pm, while a selection of Burnley Market stall holders will be selling ‘Festival Food for a Fiver’ on the Saturday as well.

Burnley Live 2023. ©Andy Ford

Saturday will also see Charter Walk come to life with the mesmerising tribal beats of Ta Tanka, the soulful acoustic melodies of Lewis Brindle, and an appearance from Darth Vader and his Stormtroopers.

Who’s playing at Burnley Live?

Ormerod Street Main Stage (brought to you by Mojitos and Remedy)

Saturday: Soul Gravy, Steve Gidley, Bad Habits, Revolver, The Safe Band, Biscuit Bros.Sunday: Jodie and the Piano Man, Feng-Shui, Three Phase Band, Supernova, The Vibe, Roadkill Revival.

Supernova playing Burnley Live 2023: ©Andy Ford

Inn on the Wharf

Friday: Down To The Wire.

Sunday: Shyster.

Penny Black

Friday: Fleetwood Shack

Saturday: Locomoco Events

Sunday: Reckless Romance

The Loom

Friday: Kindred

Saturday: Neon Kandi

Sunday: The Mash Up Men

The Swan

Saturday: Hunkerdown, DJ Chris Byrne

Sunday: The Antic, DJ Chris Byrne

Big Window

Friday: Karaoke with DJ Kori

Saturday: Jean Pasquill, DJ Danny Mac

Sunday: Amy Hannam, DJ Kori

Monday: Vinny Mac, DJ Danny Windle

The Kestrel Suite

Friday: Elvis impersonator

The Coal Yard

Saturday: Meat Loaf tribute

Sunday: Cher and Dolly tribute, Freddie Mercury tribute, Spice Girls tribute.

The Royal Dyche

Sunday: Feng-Shui

The Electric Circus

Saturday: Batfest – May The Fourth Be With You. Doors open 3pm: PAN AM Smile, Kombucha Mushroom people, Callis, DJ Kramella, Elta (Classy Drag), Hot Pink Sewage, Felicia, Nascent, DJ Jango Kett.

Sunday: Batfest – Revenge Of The Fifth: Doors open 6pm: Guest DJs, All Hail Hyena, Chip Shop Bull.

The Palazzo

Saturday: The Dantones

Sunday: Jon Penn

Hidden

Sunday: Fluidz