On April 23rd, people across England will celebrate the country's patron saint, St George.

At Clitheroe Castle, a free, action-packed 'Slay Boredom' event will take place on Saturday April 22nd and Sunday April 23rd, from 11-15am to 3-45pm.

The castle is delighted to welcome back the very popular Academie Glorianna from the British Federation for Swordsmanship. Visitors can meet the experts, watch combat demonstrations, handle weapons and listen to bitesize talks.

Clitheroe Castle is marking St George's Day

This year, members of the Academie include their very own archaeologist, who has more than a passing interest in two-handed swords; and the Academie's very own Aramis, a fencing priest. The full programme will run on both days.

Throughout April, young museum explorers can also enjoy searching for toy dragons hidden at the museum, with the winner receiving a goodie bag full of treats from the museum shop.

There is also the chance to take part in the daily children's craft. Youngsters can decorate their very own fiery dragon glider to take home. Crafts are £1.50 and are available from the admissions desk.

Free activity sheets will also be available, as well as a cosy reading corner.

Steve Lloyd, acting head of Cultural Services at Lancashire County Council, said: "We've got loads of fun and educational activities for families to take part in this year.

"The 'Slay Boredom' event on St George's weekend promises to be especially enthralling, and we're excited for you to join us.

"St. George's Day is a special date in the English calendar and we would love people from across Lancashire and beyond to join us to celebrate it at Clitheroe Castle.

"Academie Glorianna are fantastic, so do come along and meet them. They really know their subject and love to share their knowledge and enthusiasm about historical swordsmanship."

While all St George's weekend events are free, admission to the Castle Museum is £5.40 for adults and £4.10 for concessions. Children and young people up to the age of 18 years go free. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Limited disabled parking is available at Clitheroe Castle Museum. Parking is also available at car parks in the town.