17 things to do in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley over the next seven days

There is something fun happening to suit all tastes this week, from foodie events to live music.

By Laura Longworth
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Here are 17 things to do in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley over the next seven days:

Friday

1-30pm Recovery Rides from Elisha House, Colne.

Colne Muni.
    3pm A Foodie Weekend at Browsholme Hall and Tithe Barn, Clitheroe.

    7pm The Beat Goes On – Sandersons Dance at the Burnley Mechanics. See the theatre website for more performance dates.

    9pm The Reaction at The Crown Hotel, Albert Rd, Colne.

    Saturday

    7pm An Evening with First Byte at Burnley Youth Theatre, Queen's Park Rd.

    7-30pm Jeramiah Ferrari at Barnoldswick Music & Arts Centre.

    7-30pm 50s/60s Dance Party at Little Savoy, Robert St, Colne.

    8pm Go Your Own Way at The Muni Theatre, Albert Rd, Colne.

    9pm Live At Craven Heifer, Briercliffe Rd, Burnley.

    Sunday

    10am Learn to Make Sourdough Loaves at Deerstone Bakery, The 0HX, 10 Market St, Colne.

    2pm Burnley Lost Souls - Feb All Dayer with Julian Bentley at Greenhill Bowling, Manchester Rd, Burnley.

    Tuesday

    Noon Songs of Praise at St Anne's Church, Wheatley Ln Rd, Fence.

    Wednesday

    7pm Grab semi-final two (Bowland and St Augustine’s) at The Grand, York St, Clitheroe.

    7-30pm Mothers’ Union at St Margaret's CfE Church, St Margaret's Gardens, Hapton.

    Thursday

    1pm Arts Council. Funding For You – advice and workshop session.

    7-30pm The Little Mermaid – adult panto at The Muni Theatre, Albert Rd, Colne.

    7-30pm The Manfreds at Burnley Mechanics Theatre.

