Strictly for over 30s, the ticket only event follows on from the first ever reunion held for the former nightspot last month at the Cow Lane venue.

Demand was so high organisers added an extra night to the event and re named it the Posh the Weekender. It brought back resident DJs Baz and Big Al together for the first time since the club, which was based in Ormerod Street in the former Yorke House premises, closed its doors in 2014. And Posh’s iconic cocktails, including Barnamint Baileys, Aquariums, Mr Skittles, were back on the menu and former Posh owner Mick Cookson joined the revellers to raise a glass to the club.