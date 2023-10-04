News you can trust since 1877
Tickets selling fast for former nightspot Posh Christmas special event at Hidden venue in Burnley

Tickets for a Christmas reunion to celebrate the heady days of a former Burnley nightclub are selling fast.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 4th Oct 2023, 14:54 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 14:54 BST
The Posh Christmas special will be held at Burnley’s Hidden venue on Friday, December 16th.

Strictly for over 30s, the ticket only event follows on from the first ever reunion held for the former nightspot last month at the Cow Lane venue.

Revellers let their hair down at the first ever reunion for former Burnley nightclub Posh, held last month at Burnley venue Hidden. The countdown is now on to a Christmas special in DecemberRevellers let their hair down at the first ever reunion for former Burnley nightclub Posh, held last month at Burnley venue Hidden. The countdown is now on to a Christmas special in December

    Demand was so high organisers added an extra night to the event and re named it the Posh the Weekender. It brought back resident DJs Baz and Big Al together for the first time since the club, which was based in Ormerod Street in the former Yorke House premises, closed its doors in 2014. And Posh’s iconic cocktails, including Barnamint Baileys, Aquariums, Mr Skittles, were back on the menu and former Posh owner Mick Cookson joined the revellers to raise a glass to the club.

    Tickets for the event are available on skiddle.

