Date announced for 2024 reunion to celebrate former Burnley nightclub Cat's Whisker's /Annabella's
It will take place on Friday, September 6th at the same venue as this year’s reunion, The Mechanics Theatre in Burnley, which was a resounding success.
Held last month and hosted by well known DJs Chris Byrne and Steve Hindley, over 300 revellers danced the night away to tunes that made the nightclub so popular back in the day. During this year’s reunion special tribute was paid to former Annabella’s DJ Andy Pickles who died last year in Australia, his home for many years.
And, after the overwhelming response to the event, Chris and Steve wasted no time in organising it again for 2024.
Chris said: “We have been blown away with the positive comments and this year’s was the best one yet.”
Tickets for the 2024 bash should be available next week from the Mechanics box office and also online.