News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack

Date announced for 2024 reunion to celebrate former Burnley nightclub Cat's Whisker's /Annabella's

A date has been announced for the 2024 reunion to mark the heyday of former Burnley nightspot Cat’s Whisker’s/ Annabella’s.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 4th Oct 2023, 11:07 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 11:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It will take place on Friday, September 6th at the same venue as this year’s reunion, The Mechanics Theatre in Burnley, which was a resounding success.

Read More
32 photos from former nightspot The Cats' Whiskers/ Annabella's reunion at Burnl...

Held last month and hosted by well known DJs Chris Byrne and Steve Hindley, over 300 revellers danced the night away to tunes that made the nightclub so popular back in the day. During this year’s reunion special tribute was paid to former Annabella’s DJ Andy Pickles who died last year in Australia, his home for many years.

Revellers at last month's reunion for the former Burnley nightspot Cat's Whiskers/ Annabella's nightspotRevellers at last month's reunion for the former Burnley nightspot Cat's Whiskers/ Annabella's nightspot
Revellers at last month's reunion for the former Burnley nightspot Cat's Whiskers/ Annabella's nightspot
Most Popular
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    And, after the overwhelming response to the event, Chris and Steve wasted no time in organising it again for 2024.

    Chris said: “We have been blown away with the positive comments and this year’s was the best one yet.”

    Tickets for the 2024 bash should be available next week from the Mechanics box office and also online.

    Related topics:BurnleyTicketsAustralia