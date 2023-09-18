News you can trust since 1877
32 photos from former nightspot The Cats' Whiskers/ Annabella's reunion at Burnley Mechanics Theatre

A reunion to celebrate the heyday of the former Cat’s Whiskers /Annabella’s nightspot in Burnley was a huge success on Friday.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 18th Sep 2023, 11:21 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 12:08 BST

Hosted by well known DJs Chris Byrne and Steve Hindley, over 300 people danced the night away to tunes that made the nightclub so popular back in the day.

And, after the overwhelming response to the event, plans are already on the cards to hold another reunion at the same venue next year.

Chris said: “We have been blown away with the positive comments and this year’s was the best one yet.”

Special tribute was paid to former Annabella’s DJ Andy Pickles who died last year in Australia where he had lived for many years. Andy attended the last two reunions and, in his honour, a series of his favourite tunes were played on the night.

Fabulous photos from the Cat's Whiskers/ Annabella's reunion

Fabulous photos from the Cat's Whiskers/ Annabella's reunion

Fabulous photos from the Cat's Whiskers/ Annabella's reunion

Fabulous photos from the Cat's Whiskers/ Annabella's reunion

