Second reunion on cards at Burnley's Hidden venue to celebrate former Burnley nightspot Posh
A date has yet to be announced for ‘Posh the reunion: part two’ but it is expected to be a sell-out. Tickets for the first reunion, in September last year at Burnley’s Hidden venue, sold out within 48 hours of going on sale. So organisers added a second night and re-named the event Posh-The Reunion Weekender.
It was such a success and, due to popular demand, a Christmas get together was arranged and again, was a sell-out. Posh was based in the former Yorke House premises in Ormerod Street for a number of years. It closed its doors in 2014 and later re-opened as Rum Jungle which closed in 2019.