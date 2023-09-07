Demand was so high for the tickets Burnley Mechanics added a handful more, but now these are selling fast. The reunion, to celebrate the former iconic Burnley nightspot, will be held next Friday (September 15th)

The DJs will be on the main stage, in a similar set up to the Cat’s Whiskers, and there will be large screens with images of the nightclub from back in the day projected onto them. The Swan is the only official pre reunion bar with its own DJ playing tunes from back in the day to get everyone in the mood from 6pm and the main event begins at 8pm with the doors opening at 7pm.