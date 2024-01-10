News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Date set for another reunion for iconic former Burnley nightclub Angels

Devotees of the former Burnley nightspot Angels won’t have to wait very long for another reunion to re-live the days of their youth.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 10th Jan 2024, 11:02 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 11:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A date has been announced for the next reunion following the first one which was a sell out success in December. Angels returns on Saturday, April 13th, and early bird tickets have already gone on sale.

Held once again at Burnley’s Hidden venue in Cow Lane, the reunion will be hosted by legendary DJ Paul Taylor and a line up of stellar DJs. The December one, held the night before New Year’s Eve, was much anticipated and was a perfect end to the year for Angels diehards old and new.

The first Angels reunion was held back in 2019 at the same venue when it was known as Harvey’s.

Related topics:Burnley