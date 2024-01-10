Date set for another reunion for iconic former Burnley nightclub Angels
A date has been announced for the next reunion following the first one which was a sell out success in December. Angels returns on Saturday, April 13th, and early bird tickets have already gone on sale.
Held once again at Burnley’s Hidden venue in Cow Lane, the reunion will be hosted by legendary DJ Paul Taylor and a line up of stellar DJs. The December one, held the night before New Year’s Eve, was much anticipated and was a perfect end to the year for Angels diehards old and new.
The first Angels reunion was held back in 2019 at the same venue when it was known as Harvey’s.