Devotees of the former Burnley nightspot Angels won’t have to wait very long for another reunion to re-live the days of their youth.

A date has been announced for the next reunion following the first one which was a sell out success in December. Angels returns on Saturday, April 13th, and early bird tickets have already gone on sale.

Held once again at Burnley’s Hidden venue in Cow Lane, the reunion will be hosted by legendary DJ Paul Taylor and a line up of stellar DJs. The December one, held the night before New Year’s Eve, was much anticipated and was a perfect end to the year for Angels diehards old and new.