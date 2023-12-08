News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Angels nightclub Burnley: 36 photos from 2019 reunion

The countdown is on to the much anticipated second reunion for the former Burnley nightclub Angels.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 8th Dec 2023, 09:00 GMT

The venue is Hidden in Burnley’s Cow Lane on Saturday, December 30th. Hosted by legendary international DJ Paul Taylor, whose retro nights made the Angels a magnet for clubbers from across the UK back in the 90s, DJs Big Danny, Ben Taylor and Liam Boult will also be on the decks.

A reunion held at Hidden, formerly Harvey’s in November, 2019, was a sell out and here are some of the photos taken on the night.

.

1. Cracking photos from the 2019 reunion to celebrate iconic Burnley nightspot the Angels

. Photo: Weston Photography

Photo Sales
.

2. Cracking photos from the 2019 reunion to celebrate iconic Burnley nightspot the Angels

. Photo: Weston Photography

Photo Sales
.

3. Cracking photos from the 2019 reunion to celebrate iconic Burnley nightspot the Angels

. Photo: Weston Photography

Photo Sales
.

4. Cracking photos from the 2019 reunion to celebrate iconic Burnley nightspot the Angels

. Photo: Weston Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Burnley