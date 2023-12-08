Angels nightclub Burnley: 36 photos from 2019 reunion
The countdown is on to the much anticipated second reunion for the former Burnley nightclub Angels.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 8th Dec 2023, 09:00 GMT
The venue is Hidden in Burnley’s Cow Lane on Saturday, December 30th. Hosted by legendary international DJ Paul Taylor, whose retro nights made the Angels a magnet for clubbers from across the UK back in the 90s, DJs Big Danny, Ben Taylor and Liam Boult will also be on the decks.
A reunion held at Hidden, formerly Harvey’s in November, 2019, was a sell out and here are some of the photos taken on the night.
1 / 9