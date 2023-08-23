Countdown to reunion for former Burnley nightspot Cat's Whiskers/ Annabella's at Burnley Mechanics Theatre
The countdown is on to the grand reunion for the former Burnley nightspot Cat’s Whiskers/ Annabella’s nightspot.
Taking place at the prestigious Burnley Mechanics Theatre on Friday, September 15th, the event is expected to be a night to remember.
The last reunion was held in June, 2019 at Mr Green’s nightspot in Burnley and that was also the planned venue for the 2020 reunion which was due to be held in June that year but was called off due to the pandemic. The event has been organised by DJs Chris Byrne and Steve Hindley. The duo will be on the decks and a big screen on stage will feature a series of images from the club back in the day.
There are still a few tickets left and these can be collected in person from the Mechanics box office on Manchester Road or you can purchase them by clicking HERE