The last reunion was held in June, 2019 at Mr Green’s nightspot in Burnley and that was also the planned venue for the 2020 reunion which was due to be held in June that year but was called off due to the pandemic. The event has been organised by DJs Chris Byrne and Steve Hindley. The duo will be on the decks and a big screen on stage will feature a series of images from the club back in the day.