News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

28 photos from Burnley's Posh nightclub the Reunion Weekender (part three)

Posh the Reunion Weekender was a two night event, to re-live the days of the Burnley nightclub which was based in Ormerod Street in the former Yorke House premises.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 13th Sep 2023, 15:41 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 15:41 BST

Hundreds of former regulars at the popular club flocked to the event and resident DJs Baz, Big Al and Everton were brought back together for the first time since the club closed its doors in 2014.

The event, at Hidden Burnley in Cow Lane, was such a success organisers are now planning a Christmas reunion. And here is part three of our picture gallery from the epic event.

.

1. Cracking photos from Posh the Reunion Weekender (part three)

. Photo: Weston Photography

Photo Sales
.

2. Cracking images from Burnley's Posh the Reunion Weekender (part three)

. Photo: Weston Photography

Photo Sales
.

3. Cracking photos from the Posh Reunion Weekender (part three)

. Photo: Weston Photography

Photo Sales
.

4. Cracking photos from the Posh Reunion Weekender (part three)

. Photo: Weston Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Everton