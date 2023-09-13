28 photos from Burnley's Posh nightclub the Reunion Weekender (part three)
Posh the Reunion Weekender was a two night event, to re-live the days of the Burnley nightclub which was based in Ormerod Street in the former Yorke House premises.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 13th Sep 2023, 15:41 BST

Hundreds of former regulars at the popular club flocked to the event and resident DJs Baz, Big Al and Everton were brought back together for the first time since the club closed its doors in 2014.
The event, at Hidden Burnley in Cow Lane, was such a success organisers are now planning a Christmas reunion. And here is part three of our picture gallery from the epic event.
