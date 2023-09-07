News you can trust since 1877
Posh the Reunion Weekender: 19 fantastic photos (part two)

It has been a long time coming.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 7th Sep 2023, 12:18 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 12:35 BST

Posh the Reunion Weekender was a two night event, to re-live the days of the Burnley nightclub which was based in Ormerod Street in the former Yorke House premises.

Hundreds of former regulars at the popular club flocked to the event and resident DJs Baz, Big Al and Everton were brought back together for the first time since the club closed its doors in 2014.

The event was such a success organisers are now planning a Christmas reunion. Further details will be announced soon.

Here is another selection of photos taken at the reunion.

1. Posh the Reunion Weekender in pictures (part two)

2. Posh the Reunion Weekender in pictures (part two)

3. Posh the Reunion Weekender in pictures (part two)

4. Posh the Reunion Weekender in pictures (part two)

