22 throwback photos from former Burnley nightspot Posh

A reunion for one of Burnley’s most popular and longest running nightclubs, which closed its doors in 2014, will be held in September.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 26th Jul 2023, 11:17 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 11:17 BST

Tickets for Posh - the Reunion on Saturday, September 2nd sold out within 48 hours of going on sale last week. So organisers decided to add a second night and re name the event Posh-The Reunion Weekender

It will now take place on Friday and Saturday, September 1st and 2nd at Hidden Burnley in Cow Lane. Ahead of the much anticipated reunion here is another selection of throwback photos from the club, which was situated in Ormerod Street, at the height of its popularity.

1. Fantastic retro photos from former Burnley nightclub Posh

2. Fantastic retro photos from former Burnley nightclub Posh

3. Fantastic retro photos from former Burnley nightclub Posh

4. Fantastic retro photos from former Burnley nightclub Posh

