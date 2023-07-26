Tickets for Posh - the Reunion on Saturday, September 2nd sold out within 48 hours of going on sale last week. So organisers decided to add a second night and re name the event Posh-The Reunion Weekender

It will now take place on Friday and Saturday, September 1st and 2nd at Hidden Burnley in Cow Lane. Ahead of the much anticipated reunion here is another selection of throwback photos from the club, which was situated in Ormerod Street, at the height of its popularity.