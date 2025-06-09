Love Island series 12 is about to bring the heat this summer 💕

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Love Island is back for a brand new series this summer.

Maya Jama will be back on hosting duties for series 12.

But what time is it on TV and which channel is it on?

Grab your sunscreen and your water bottle because Love Island is back for a brand new series. The iconic reality show is celebrating its 10th birthday and is promising “more drama” than ever.

Maya Jama will be back on hosting duties for the latest season and is set to welcome 12 new singletons into the villa tonight (June 9). It comes after the All Star spin-off wowed audiences over the winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when does the new series actually begin and where can you watch it? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Love Island on TV today?

The legendary reality show is back for its 12th series this summer. It follows the conclusion of Love Island: All Stars over the winter and will see a fresh batch of singletons head to the villa in search for the one.

ITV has confirmed that the premiere of Love Island’s new season will start at 9pm today (June 9). Expect similar start times throughout the series over the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be an extra long episode to kick things off and is set to run until approximately 10.35pm, according to the schedule. The 95 minute runtime includes ad-breaks.

Which channel is Love Island on this summer?

Since it made its big debut back in 2015, Love Island has called ITV2 home and that will remain the case for this summer’s season. Despite its popularity, the show has never been moved over to the main ITV channel - like the case has been with Celebrity Big Brother.

In a show first, fans can also choose to ‘watchalong’ the launch show live with the hosts of Love Island: The Morning After either on ITVX or YouTube. Plus, as well as streaming via ITVX, all podcast and Love Island: Aftersun episodes will also be available to watch back on YouTube throughout the series.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.