ITV has confirmed its plans for Love Island on a weekend 🌴💕

Love Island series 12 is now in full swing.

Plenty of drama has taken place over the last month.

But will the show be on this weekend?

Love Island will give fans a chance to catch their breath after another dramatic week in the famous villa. The iconic reality show is in the midst of its 12th series this summer.

ITV2’s dating series has recently celebrated 10 years on TV and has marked the big birthday in style. There have been plenty of twists and turns - with more to potentially come.

Maya Jama is once again hosting the series throughout the entire summer. But when will it be back on our screens?

Is Love Island on TV on a Saturday night?

Love Island host Maya Jama | ITV

ITV2’s iconic reality show has returned to take over our summer once again. It is only a few weeks old and already full of

It has been a very dramatic start to the latest season of Love Island. We’ve had a new way of coupling up, bombshells, surprise dumplings and so much more.

After all that you might be wondering if it is time for a little time away from the villa. ITV2 has confirmed that a new episode will not be airing tonight (June 14) and instead will mark the return of Unseen Bits.

Featuring plenty of unseen moments and exclusive content from the first week in Mallorca. The episode will start at 9pm and finish at 10.05pm.

If you are busy on Saturday nights, Unseen Bits will be available on demand via ITVX afterwards.

When is the next episode of Love Island on TV?

Maya Jama and co will be back with a brand new episode from the villa tomorrow (Sunday July 20). The show will then be airing all new episodes each night to Friday (July 25) - all on ITV2.

Love Island will start at 9pm on Sunday night - and throughout the rest of the week. The 12th series is due to last for around eight weeks with 58 episodes in total, based on past years.

Tomorrow’s episode will be followed by Love Island: Aftersun on ITV2, which will start at 10pm.

