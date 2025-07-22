A Taste of Disney Plus has come to ITVX and includes the likes of Marvel and Star Wars 👀

Disney Plus shows are coming to ITVX this summer.

The Hollywood giant has struck up a deal with the British broadcaster.

But which shows are available via ‘A Taste of Disney+’

ITV has struck up a deal with Disney to bring some of the Hollywood giant’s biggest shows to UK audiences for free. It will also see favourites like Love Island head the other way to Disney Plus.

Dubbed ‘A Taste of Disney+’ it will feature a rotating selection of TV series and movies to ITVX. It follows the previous arrival of Disney shows like Shardlake and Renegade Nell on the platform.

The Disney programmes will be available to all ITVX viewers at no cost, and ad free on ITVX Premium. It includes major shows and movies from franchises like Star Wars and Marvel.

See what Disney Plus shows and films are available on ITV’s streaming platform as of July 22. Here’s all you need to know:

Full list of Disney+ show and movies on ITVX

The first batch of ‘A Taste of Disney Plus’ films and programmes has been revealed and it is quite the eclectic mix. The line-up features the likes of Marvel, Star Wars and the Secret Lives of Mormon House Wives.

It will be a rotating list, so make sure you watch the shows while you can - before they are swapped out for something else. The full list as of July 22 includes:

Movies

Guardians of the Galaxy (Marvel)

TV shows

Andor (series 1)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (series 1)

Futurama (series 11)

Atlanta (series 1)

Desperate Housewives (series 1)

Death and Other Details (series 1)

Tracker (series 1)

The Ashley Madison Affair (series 1)

Pam & Tommy (series 1)

National Treasure: Edge of History (series 1)

Phineas and Ferb (series 1)

ITV is also the free-to-air home for Disney+’s Renegade Nell, and the forthcoming Under the Bridge. Viewers can also find other shows like Shardlake, Extraordinary, Under the Banner of Heaven, Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story, which are not part of ‘A Taste of Disney Plus’.

Can you watch ITV shows on Disney Plus?

As part of the agreement, Disney+ subscribers will also be treated to some of ITV’s most acclaimed shows. It includes the likes of Mr Bates vs the Post Office and the recent season of Love Island: All Stars.

‘A Taste of ITVX’ will be available to all Disney+ customers at no extra cost, it has been confirmed.

Kevin Lygo, Managing Director of Media and Entertainment, ITV said: “This mutually beneficial alliance allows us to show our complementary audiences a specially selected collection of titles, regularly updating, that gives a flavour of the range in our respective offerings. For us, this deal means even more great content for viewers on ITVX, and even more opportunity for viewers to find and enjoy our distinctive titles and services.”

