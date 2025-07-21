Red Riding Trilogy has become a hit since being released on Netflix this month 📺

The Red Riding Trilogy arrived on Netflix this month.

The trio of movies have become a surprise hit again on the streaming service.

But who is in the cast - and where do you know them from?

An acclaimed British TV classic has become a surprise hit on Netflix after landing on the streaming service this month. The Red Riding trilogy has found a new audience more than 15 years after it was first released on television.

Set against the backdrop of the Peter Sutcliffe killings, the three movies are based on novels and feature fictional characters. Originally released by Channel 4, all three have been picked up by the streaming service and are available to watch right now.

Dubbed ‘Yorkshire Noir’ by some, the trilogy boasts an incredible cast of British actors - including a future Marvel star, TV icons and more. Here’s all you need to know:

Who is in the cast of the Red Riding trilogy?

Sean Bean in the Red Riding Trilogy | Channel 4

The films cover almost a decade between them and feature a huge range of actors. Andrew Garfield and Sean Bean are among the most recognisable names as of 2025, but there are plenty of other memorable faces.

Red Riding 1974

Eddie Dunford - Andrew Garfield

John Dawson - Sean Bean

DI Dick Alderman - Shaun Dooley

Bet - Lynn Roden

BJ (older) - Robert Sheehan

Paul Booker - Ian Mercer

Leonard Cole - Gerard Kearns

Mary Cole - Cara Seymour

Sgt/DSupt Bob Craven - Sean Harris

Marjorie Dawson - Cathryn Bradshaw

PC Tommy Douglas - Tony Mooney

Susan Dunford - Rachel Jane Allen

Uncle Eric - Graham Walker

Sgt Bob Fraser - Steven Robertson

Barry Gannon - Anthony Flanagan

Paula Garland - Rebecca Hall

Gaz - Danny Cunningham

George Greaves - Berwick Kaler

Bill Hadley - John Henshaw

DSupt/DCS Maurice Jobson - David Morrissey

Mr Kemplay - Stewart Ross

Mrs Kemplay - Jennifer Hennessy

Rev Martin Laws - Peter Mullan

DCS/ACC Bill Molloy - Warren Clarke

Michael Myshkin - Daniel Mays

DI Jim Prentice - Chris Walker

Clare Strachan - Kelly Freemantle

Kathryn Tyler - Michelle Dockery

Steph - Katherine Vasey

Jack Whitehead - Eddie Marsan

Aunt Win - Rita May

Red Riding 1980

Eddie Dunford - Andrew Garfield

DI Dick Alderman - Shaun Dooley

CC Harold Angus - Jim Carter

BJ (older) - Robert Sheehan

Sgt/DSupt Bob Craven - Sean Harris

PC Tommy Douglas - Tony Mooney

HMIC Philip Evans - James Fox

Elizabeth Hall - Julia Ford

Joan Hunter - Lesley Sharp

ACC Peter Hunter - Paddy Considine

DSupt/DCS Maurice Jobson - David Morrissey

Rev Martin Laws - Peter Mullan

HMCIC Sir John Marsden - David Calder

DC Helen Marshall - Maxine Peake

DCS/ACC Bill Molloy - Warren Clarke

DCS John Nolan - Tony Pitts

DI Jim Prentice - Chris Walker

CC Clement Smith - Ron Cook

Clare Strachan - Kelly Freemantle

Peter Sutcliffe - Joseph Mawle

Michael Warren - Nicholas Woodeson

Jack Whitehead - Eddie Marsan

Red Riding 1983

Eddie Dunford - Andrew Garfield

John Dawson - Sean Bean

CC Harold Angus - Jim Carter

Hazel Atkins - Tamsin Mitchell

Mr Atkins - Andrew Cryer

DI Dick Alderman - Shaun Dooley

BJ (older) - Robert Sheehan

BJ (younger) - James Ainsworth

Paul Booker - Ian Mercer

Leonard Cole - Gerard Kearns

Mary Cole - Cara Seymour

Sgt/DSupt Bob Craven - Sean Harris

PC Tommy Douglas - Tony Mooney

Sgt Bob Fraser - Steven Robertson

Bill Hadley - John Henshaw

Judith Jobson - Lisa Howard

DSupt/DCS Maurice Jobson - David Morrissey

Jim Kelly - Gary Whittaker

Rev Martin Laws - Peter Mullan

DCS/ACC Bill Molloy - Warren Clarke

Michael Myshkin - Daniel Mays

Mrs Myshkin - Beatrice Kelley

DCS John Nolan - Tony Pitts

John Piggott - Mark Addy

DI Jim Prentice - Chris Walker

Susan Ridyard - Emily Millicent Mott

Kathryn Tyler - Michelle Dockery

Tessa - Catherine Tyldesley

Mandy Wymer - Saskia Reeves

It is impossible to deeply dive into every member of the cast across the three films, but it is truly an incredible line-up. Even back in 2009, Sean Bean was a very recognisable name from his turn as Sharpe in the ITV series - which had concluded the previous year.

He had also had a starring turn in the Lord of the Rings films as Boromir at the turn of the millennium. Bean would go on to appear in shows like Game of Thrones and the award winning BBC drama Time.

Andrew Garfield might be best known to audiences now as Spider-Man/ Peter Parker - playing the character across three films including the 2022 blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home. A year after Red Riding he went on to star in The Social Network as Eduardo Saverin.

Viewers now may recognise Michelle Dockery best from her role as Lady Mary Crawley in Downton Abbey. She played the character across its original run on ITV from 2010 to 2015 as well as in the recent big screen movies - and she is set to reprise it in Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale later this year.

When was Red Riding trilogy released on Netflix?

The trio of films originally debuted on Channel 4 back in March 2009. They were released weekly and featured an incredible cast full of actors - including some future stars as well as established names.

The three episodes had a theatrical release in 2010 in the United States. More than a decade later it has now landed on Netflix and it has already proved a hit since its arrival on the streaming service last week.

Red Riding 1974 - the first in the trilogy - has shot up the charts on Netflix in the UK. It is currently the 2nd most watched film on the platform as of July 21.

Have you watched Red Riding since it arrived on Netflix, or do you remember it from back on Channel 4? Let me know your thoughts on the films by email: [email protected] .

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.