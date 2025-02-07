FA Cup TV schedule for tonight has been confirmed ⚽

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The FA Cup returns for fourth round action tonight.

ITV has confirmed the broadcast time and details.

But how can you watch it?

The magic of the FA Cup returns this weekend and you might be wondering how to watch it. ITV and BBC split the broadcast rights for the competition.

The action kicks off at Old Trafford as Manchester United host Leicester City. The TV schedule has been confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ITV viewers are also advised that there will be a change-up to soaps this evening. Here’s all you need to know:

Is the FA Cup on TV tonight?

FA Cup trophy | AFP via Getty Images

The fourth round kicks off tonight (February 7) with Manchester United hosting Leicester City in an all Premier League clash. It is one of the matches that has been selected for live TV coverage by the broadcasters.

Which channel is the FA Cup on TV tonight?

The match at Old Trafford will be live on ITV - who split the broadcast of FA Cup with BBC currently. Viewers can also watch it on ITVX, but be warned there is a slight delay when streaming live events on the service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What time will ITV’s coverage start?

Manchester United vs Leicester City will kick off at 8pm tonight, but ITV’s broadcast will start earlier than that. Coverage will begin at 7.30pm and include plenty of build up to the match.

The broadcast is scheduled to run until 10.20pm - and it marks the second night in a row that live football has been on ITV, following the Carabao Cup semi-final last night (February 6). Other matches will be live throughout the weekend.

Do you need a TV licence to watch the FA Cup?

If you want to watch live sports - or any live TV - you require a TV licence. On its website, TV licensing warns: “You could be prosecuted if we find that you have been watching, recording or downloading programmes illegally. The maximum penalty is a £1,000* fine plus any legal costs and/or compensation you may be ordered to pay.”

See how you can watch the Champions League for free on Prime Video next week. Find out why Eurosport will disappear from your TV schedule this month.