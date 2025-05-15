16 countries will be competing in the second Eurovision semi-final tonight 🎙

It is time for the second Eurovision semi-final.

16 countries are hoping to secure a place in the grand final.

But how can you watch the action at home?

The second Eurovision semi-final is just hours away and yet more hopefuls are looking to book their place in this weekend’s grand finale. The song contest has really hit its stride in Switzerland as we approach its climax.

Sixteen countries will be taking to the stage this evening bidding to impress audiences and make it to the next round of the competition. The UK’s act will also be performing - but as one of the Big Five they are already in the final.

But how can you watch the semi-final at home today? Here’s all you need to know:

Which channel is Eurovision on TV?

Who from the second round of semi-finalists do we think will progress to the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final this weekend in Basel? | EBU

The BBC once again has the broadcast rights for the 2025 edition of the legendary song contest. Eurovision will be on BBC One again tonight (May 15) and the semi-final will also be live on iPlayer.

What time is Eurovision on TV today?

The second semi-final will start at 8pm this evening, it has been confirmed. It is the same start time as on Tuesday (May 13) and it will run for more than two hours.

According to the TV schedule, Eurovision will finish at 10.20pm tonight. The final will run for much longer this weekend.

Which acts are performing tonight?

There will be sixteen acts competing in the second Eurovision semi-final - one more than on Tuesday. On top of that the UK’s act Remember Monday will also be performing during the night.

Australia - Go-Jo - "Milkshake Man"

Montenegro - Nina Žižić - "Dobrodošli"

Ireland - Emmy - "Laika Party"

Latvia - Tautumeitas - "Bur man laimi"

Armenia - Parg - "Survivor"

Austria - JJ - "Wasted Love"

Greece - Klavdia - "Asteromata"

Lithuania - Katarsis - "Tavo akys"

Malta - Miriana Conte - "Serving"

Georgia - Mariam Shengelia - "Freedom"

Denmark - Sissal - "Hallucination"

Czechia - Adonxs - "Kiss Kiss Goodbye"

Luxembourg - Laura Thorn - "La poupée monte le son"

Israel - Yuval Raphael - "New Day Will Rise"

Serbia - Princ - "Mila"

Finland - Erika Vikman - "Ich komme"

Who are the BBC presenters for Eurovision?

Rylan and Scott Mills will once again be providing commentary for the second semi-final on the BBC. Each night is set to be hosted by Swiss stars, Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer - as the host nation provides presenters for the broadcast.

Speaking ahead of the event, Rylan said: “Basel, I’m coming for you! It’s my favourite time of year and I can’t wait to be reunited with my Eurovision husband, Scott Mills, in the commentary booth! We’ll be cheering loudly for our girls Remember Monday!

“I know they’ve been told to avoid a night out with me, but I think I can persuade Richie and Sara Cox to join me at EuroClub instead...”

Scott Mills added: “I cannot wait to be back in the commentary booth with Rylan, who will no doubt have perfected every dance routine for all 37 countries. We’ll be cheering on Remember Monday… who I’ve already agreed to get matching tattoos with if they place in the Top 5 in the Final!

“And I’m so excited to be taking my Breakfast Show international as we broadcast from the heart of the contest in Basel for the whole week. Eurovision is a true celebration of diversity and I love sharing that with everyone - to do that for the first time on the UK’s biggest Breakfast Show is a dream!”

