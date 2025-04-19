Is Celebrity Big Brother on a Saturday night? ITV schedule explained for 2025
- ITV has confirmed its weekend plans for Celebrity Big Brother.
- The competition is hotting up after more eliminations.
- But when will it be back on our TV screens?
Celebrity Big Brother fans are being reminded that the show will be taking a brief break. Viewers are still reeling from the latest eviction - as the cast was cut yet again.
ITV revived the iconic reality show in 2023 and brought back the star-studded spin-off last year. A fresh group of celebrities entered the famous house on April 7 and a winner will soon be crowned.
ITV has confirmed its TV schedule for the weekend and this is what it has in store for Celebrity Big Brother. Here’s all you need to know:
Is Celebrity Big Brother on a Saturday night?
The reality show has been full of drama in its 24th series - especially as the evictions have become more frequent. Yet another celebrity was sent home last night after the latest vote.
Celebrity Big Brother will not be on tonight (April 19), it will not be on TV on Saturday nights. It will return tomorrow (April 20) with a brand new episode.
ITV’s Saturday night schedule instead includes Britain’s Got Talent, 99 to Beat and The 1% Club. So you have plenty of TV to keep you occupied before Celebrity Big Brother returns.
When is the next episode of Celebrity Big Brother?
CBB will return tomorrow (April 20) but fans could get caught out by a change to the schedule. It is due to begin at the later time of 10pm.
The reality show is airing on ITV1 and STV in Scotland - and it will also be live on ITVX and STV Player. CBB’s spin-off show Late & Live will be on ITV2, following the end of the episode.
