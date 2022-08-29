And on bank holiday Monday our photographer Michelle Adamson was on hand to capture the best of the action from the World Gravy Wrestling Championships.

Contestants head to the The Rose N Bowl in Stacksteads, Rossendale, ready to get stuck in and raise funds for a variety of charities, including the East Lancashire Hospice.

With 350 gallons of gravy used, this was the 14th championships, and the first since the Covid pandemic.

In the two-minute scraps, points are scored for fancy dress, comedy effect and entertainment value.

Here’s the best of the action...

Landlord Jon Lowe and part of the organising team Ken Claxon, right, with the trophy