News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

World Gravy Wrestling Championships: 26 crazy pictures as Lancashire's wackiest event returns

It’s the most bonkers event in Lancashire.

By Adam Lord
Monday, 29th August 2022, 5:20 pm

And on bank holiday Monday our photographer Michelle Adamson was on hand to capture the best of the action from the World Gravy Wrestling Championships.

Contestants head to the The Rose N Bowl in Stacksteads, Rossendale, ready to get stuck in and raise funds for a variety of charities, including the East Lancashire Hospice.

With 350 gallons of gravy used, this was the 14th championships, and the first since the Covid pandemic.

In the two-minute scraps, points are scored for fancy dress, comedy effect and entertainment value.

Here’s the best of the action...

1. World Gravy Wrestling Championships

Two women get stuck in during their clash

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

2. World Gravy Wrestling Championships

The crowds like what they see

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

3. World Gravy Wrestling Championships

The event was full of weird and wonderful fancy dress...

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

4. World Gravy Wrestling Championships

Landlord Jon Lowe and part of the organising team Ken Claxon, right, with the trophy

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
LancashireEast Lancashire Hospice
Next Page
Page 1 of 7