The Burnley and Pendle Deanery Choir and the Young People’s Choir based at St Peter’s Church in Burnley will perform the well-known Requiem by Gabriel Faure on Sunday November 20th at the church beginning at 6pm.

The performance will remember Diana Holden who died in October 2021. Diana was a teacher for many years at Saint Peter's Church of England school and an active member of the church. She sang in the choir for over 30 years and looked after the textile fabric of the church.

Peter Pike, the former Burnley MP, died in December 2021 will also be remembered. Peter was a former chair of governor of Saint Peter’s school and a very active member of the church for many years.

A concert at Burnley's St Peter's Church will be dedicated to the memory of stalwart members David Smith (pictured), Peter Pike and Diana Holden

The final dedicatee of the performance will be former local solicitor and H M Coroner for Burnley Pendle and Rossendale David Smith. David died on October 18th this year and had been connected with St Peter’s church for over 60 years. He served as the secretary to the Parochial Church Council for over 47 years and oversaw the upkeep of the church buildings and its finances.

The performance will last about one hour. There will be no admission charge but there will be a retiring collection for the work of the church. All are welcome.

The choir will be conducted by Philip Tomlinson who is the organist and choirmaster at St Peter’s and the organ will be played by David Thornton who is the organist and choirmaster at Clitheroe Parish Church.

The soloists in the piece will be Emily-Grace Broughton who is a member of the Young People’s Choir and Andrew Buchanan who is a member of St Peter’s Choir.