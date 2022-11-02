Father-of-two Mr Smith, who lived in Cliviger, was also heavily involved in St Peter’s Church and Burnley Civic Trust, and was well-known throughout the borough.

He leaves wife Caroline, who he married in 1963, and their children Jeremy and Rebecca, grandchildren Rachel, Laura, Ruaridh, Flossie, and sister Helen.

He lived in Cliviger all his married life and enjoyed gardening at the family home after retiring and travelling with Caroline.

Retired Burnley coroner and solicitor Mr David Smith who has died aged 89

Paying tribute, Rebecca said: “As a family, we are of course very sad to lose dad, but are grateful that he had such a full, happy and healthy life.

"He was the most honourable man I have met and loved being a local solicitor and coroner. Behind his professional exterior, dad was never happier than when he was in the garden and as a family we have many very fond memories of time spent together.’’

Mr Smith, who attended Burnley Grammar School, started his career at Cooper, Smith and Williams firm of solicitors where he worked until his retirement just before his 70th birthday. He also served as the local coroner for 25 years.

