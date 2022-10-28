Picture gallery takes a look at the history of Burnley's markets from as far back as 1294
It is unlikely that Burnley would have become the town that it did without its market. Our latest picture gallery, courtesy of historian Roger Frost and the Burnley Civic Trust takes a look back.
Burnley obtained its first Market Charter, from Edward I, in 1294. The lord of the Manor, Henry de Lacy, earl of Lincoln, a person friend of the king, wanted to increase his income from the manor. A means of doing this was to charge stallage from the traders who attended the market.
The Charter gave Burnley exclusive rights for a twice weekly general market, an annual Fair and the right to have cattle, sheep and horse markets. These attracted business to the town and inns, brewing their own beer, were established. Other businesses were also stimulated like blacksmithing, wheel-making and lock-making.
The first general markets were held, near St Peter’s, but, by the eighteenth century, that site was no longer big enough for the number of traders who wanted to use it, so, in the latter part of the century, a gradual move was made to St James Street, and, after that, to the site shown in today’s photographs.
These days, the vibrant shopping centre is known as Charter Walk after the original Charter of 1294.